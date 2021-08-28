Bengaluru civic body administers over 1.6 lakh Covid vaccines

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said more than 160,000 vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been administered as a part of its “Lasikaa Mela” (vaccination fair) in Bengaluru. Under the Lasikaa Mela, which was launched on Friday, the BBMP had set a target of administering 125,000 doses across eight zones. However, the civic body collectively managed to administer a total of 164,787 doses.

“Pleased to inform you that BBMP has vaccinated 164,787 people as part of Covid-19 Lasikaa Mela today. With the help of micro plans, efficient health staff and officials, we made this possible,” BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta tweeted on Friday.

Gupta said the vaccination drive was held successfully at 788 session sites, adding the civic body will continue to inoculate every eligible adult in Bengaluru as it is the only way to make the city safer. Of these 788 session sites, 264 were permanent sites followed by 203 mobile sites.

According to a statement by the BBMP, local residents of all the eight zones were apprised of the vaccination drive and people above the age of 18 including staff of BESCOM, security staff working in malls, people residing in orphanages, construction workers, telecom company employees and roadside vendors among others received the jab.

“Micro plans were followed by health officers, necessary health staff were deployed and more sessions as part of the vaccination programme were successfully held in urban primary health centres, ward offices, government hospitals, school/college premises, wedding halls, construction sites and other places,” the civic body said in the statement.

Meanwhile, authorities across Karnataka have administered 38,909,290 doses to people till now of which 9,315,953 are fully vaccinated (i.e. received both doses) and the remaining 29,593,337 have only received the first dose.

Chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai announced on Friday that from September 1, the Karnataka government will start with at least 500,000 vaccinations on a daily basis with the help of the Centre. “We did 5 lakh inoculations on a trial basis on Wednesday. Now we will start five lakh vaccinations daily from September 1,” Bommai said while addressing reporters.