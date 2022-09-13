Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch
The civic body has already sent notices to the illegal constructions and even listed out a few areas in tech parks of Outer Ring Road which were flooded due to the overflow of lakes around.
After floods created havoc in parts of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding.
On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished, and the drive will continue for the next few days. Not only the residential complexes and commercial buildings but buildings in some of Bengaluru’s biggest IT parks are also on the list of encroached spaces.
According to the BBMP, few constructions in IT parks such Bagamane Tech Park, Divyashree Tech Park, Eco Space and Gopalan have been identified as Storm Water Drain (SWD) encroachments and the civic body has issued notices to these IT parks as well.
Apart from IT parks, a few buildings in New Horizon college, Adarsha Retreat, Columbia Asia hospital are also on the SWD encroachments list.
Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashok said all demolitions will be cleared by next monsoon season in Noida twin tower style. “By next monsoon, we have to clear all pending demolitions... all apartments will be led off, as you saw in Noida. Action to be against officials and builders; discussion regarding Bengaluru floods happened in the assembly” ANI quoted the minister as saying.
Mumbai Police spread traffic awareness with a 'Brahmastra' twist
Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared new traffic guidelines with a 'Brahmastra' twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a post, which they captioned, "Junoon' & 'Raftar' can put your 'Universe' at risk. Driving safe is the biggest 'Astra' forever. "The caption indicates towards Mouni Roy's character Junoon in 'Brahmastra' and his evil colleague Raftar who tries to destroy the Universe in the film.
Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime
Scores of people in Uttarakhand marched through Almora district on Monday to protest the killing of a Dalit by relatives of her upper caste wife who were against their marriage. Activists of Dalit rights group Bhim Army and several groups such as Shilpkar Sewa Samiti and Pragatisheel Ekta Manch participated in the march. Jagdish Chandra, 38, was killed on September 1 in Bhikiyasen of Almora district for marrying an upper caste woman Geeta.
Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police
A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47. Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed.
Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'
