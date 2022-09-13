Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch

After floods created havoc in parts of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding.

The civic body has already sent notices to the illegal constructions and even listed out a few areas in tech parks of Outer Ring Road which were flooded due to the overflow of lakes around.

On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished, and the drive will continue for the next few days. Not only the residential complexes and commercial buildings but buildings in some of Bengaluru’s biggest IT parks are also on the list of encroached spaces.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

According to the BBMP, few constructions in IT parks such Bagamane Tech Park, Divyashree Tech Park, Eco Space and Gopalan have been identified as Storm Water Drain (SWD) encroachments and the civic body has issued notices to these IT parks as well.

Apart from IT parks, a few buildings in New Horizon college, Adarsha Retreat, Columbia Asia hospital are also on the SWD encroachments list.

Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashok said all demolitions will be cleared by next monsoon season in Noida twin tower style. “By next monsoon, we have to clear all pending demolitions... all apartments will be led off, as you saw in Noida. Action to be against officials and builders; discussion regarding Bengaluru floods happened in the assembly” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

