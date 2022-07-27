Bengaluru cops nab gang of 5 smugglers, seize 2 crores worth of red sanders

Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura police on Tuesday seized Rs. 2.68 crores worth of red sandalwood weighing 1,693 kilogram, and arrested a gang of five for holding the large stock of inventory and selling it illegally. Police have also seized two two-wheelers used for the crime.

“A great catch by the @BlrCityPolice! The Byatarayanapura PS team has apprehended Red Sanders smugglers and seized logs worth Rs. 2,68,00,000/- weighing 1693 kg from the accused persons. Two 2-wheelers have also been seized and further investigation is underway. Good job, team!” the Bengaluru city police lauded the Byatarayanapura police for the job.

According to a report, the accused have been identified as Vinod, Sanjay, Raju, Krishna and Laxmaiah. Police were alerted of a possible red sanders sale at New Timber Yard Layout through a tip-off. One other accused, Ajay, the mastermind of the smuggling ring, has escaped, reports said.

Cops first got their hands on Vinod, a resident of Kamakshipalya and a driver, and recovered around 17.5 kilos of red sanders from him. Vinod then pointed to the escaped Ajay, telling police that Ajay hired him to sell the red sanders and knew smugglers in Andhra Pradesh who used his residence in Hesaraghatta to hide their stock.

Based on this information, police raided the house and discovered around 1,500 kgs of red sanders hidden in the water sump, covered in sacks. The sump was covered with plywood sheets.

Vinod gave further information to the police about the others, based on which, cops nabbed Sanjay, Raju, Krishna and Laxmaiah at the Nice Road underpass on Mysore Road and seized 113 kg of red sanders and a two-wheeler.