Bengaluru: Cops rescue abducted college student in 3 hours, gang of 4 held
- Bengaluru: The abduction bid was reportedly planned by the accused to get back his due worth crores from the kidnapped student's father, a resident of Andhra Pradesh.
Bengaluru police on Tuesday cracked a kidnapping case within three hours, rescued an abducted college student and arrested a gang of four in the case with assistance from the Chitradurga police.
Anoop A Shetty, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the north east division of Bengaluru, took to Twitter to share details of the case details. “Yelahanka police have detected a student's kidnapping in 3 hours with the help of Chitradurga police. Arrested 4 accused. Thanks to Chitradurga district police for timely help,” Shetty wrote.
According to a Times of India report, the accused were identified as Ramesh Rathod (43), Rizwan Patel (23), Indrajit Pawar (23) and Harish Kumar (24). All four men are residents of Kalaburagi, where the main accused Rathod owns a few toor dal mills.
The victim, Jagadish (19), from Anantpur district in Andhra Pradesh, is a first-year BBA student at a private college in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Jagadish shared a flat with some friends at Muneshwaranagar road, Kattigenahalli, from where he was abducted.
Investigation revealed that Jagadish's father and uncle were among businessmen who used to buy pulses from Rathod, and owed him about ₹3 crore. After multiple attempts to get his money back failed, Rathod is said to have planned to kidnap Jagadish and demand his due as ransom.
Rathod along with the three other men arrived at Jagadish's flat in two SUVs, his own Toyota Fortuner and a friend's Toyota Innova. As they dragged him into the Innova and sped away, one of Jagadish's classmates noted down the registration number of the vehicle and alerted police immediately.
Soon after, the vehicle was tracked down using FASTag details and after discovering that the cars were moving towards Hiriyuru, a town near Chitradurga, the Chitradurga police was alerted. They swung into action and nabbed the accused. The accused, however, had found out that police were on trail and had abandoned Jagadish near Sira, a city in Tumakuru.
The accused confessed to the abduction bid during interrogation. Jagadish's father Suresh has been summoned by police to verify Rathod's statement. Further investigation is underway.
