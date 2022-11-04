Bengaluru couple fills up pothole after suffering ‘near-death’ accident. Watch

A Bengaluru-based couple went viral on social media after a video of them filling up a pothole made rounds. The couple took the action as the husband had met with a serious accident and escaped death closely, a Twitter page said. The video shows them bringing a sack of soil to the accident spot and filling up the pothole.

“Today morning Nagamani’s husband escaped a near death because of the pothole. Both husband wife came to pothole & filled with soil for least, so that nobody gets injured or die. This is state of #NammaBengaluru roads, at least now wake up @BBMPCOMM @BSBommai #SpeakUpBengaluru,” the Twitter page wrote, and shared the video.

It also tagged chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) commissioner, IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath.

According to the page, the incident occurred in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area. The video has over 2,800 likes and over a thousand retweets at the time this article was being written. However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video. It also triggered a fresh debate on Twitter, with netizens accusing the BBMP of continued civic apathy.

"Salute to the Samaritans here, but a shame for BBMP again‼️ Wake up !" another citizens' voice page wrote.

Others pointed to the exponential growth of the city and defended the authorities. “What r u trying to say. When a city grows hugely unheard of growth these things will happen that too when a city like Bangalore which has received a rain of 1800 mm rain twice the quantity it receives normally. This is nothing but a khangress r aap twitter handle,” the reply read.

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has seen several accidents due to potholes in the last few months and recorded multiple deaths because of it. The city has become synonymous with bad roads and crumbling infrastructure with officials under fire time and again.

