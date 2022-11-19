Bengaluru crime: 4 arrested for trying to sell ivory walking sticks.

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police arrested four people for allegedly trying to sell items that were made of elephant ivory. The cops recovered the ivory material of 7.5 kilograms from the accused and seized all the materials.

Apart from ivory, the cops also recovered various articles that are made using the body parts of wildlife species. In a tweet, the official handle of the CCB department said, “Based on information received, the CCB police squad arrested 04 people who attempted to sell articles made of elephant ivory within Halasuru Gate PS limits and recovered 7.5 kilograms of ivory.”

Police also found bracelets, door handles and even walking sticks that are made from various species' body parts. “A bracelet, boxes, door handles, irregular artwork, a knife made of deer, amber containing a scorpion, walking sticks, elephant idols and other valuables were seized from the accused,” said another tweet.

In August this year, customs officials in Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru rescued sixty Indian star tortoises which were stuffed in a check-in bag. All the threatened species were reportedly supposed to reach Bangkok from Bengaluru and customs sleuths arrested the accused for alleged involvement in smuggling. Reptiles have regularly been smuggled to Bangkok as the demand for Indian reptiles has skyrocketed in Southeast Asian nations.

