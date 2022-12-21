Bengaluru crime: Man who is accused in 32 chain snatching cases arrested

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a man who is an accused in 32 chain snatching cases across Karnataka. The alleged chain snatcher who is identified as -Abuzar Ali- was absconding for the last three years, said Bengaluru police.

P Krishanakanth, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru(south) tweeted, “You can't escape. Bangalore South city police are watching. Banashankari Police Arrested Abuzar Ali of Irani Gang, who was absconding since 2019. He has 32 chain snatching cases pending against him in Bangalore City and other districts of Karnataka.”

Recently, Bengaluru police also arrested rowdy sheeter Hanumantu who is widely known as ‘Kuri’, which means sheep in Kannada. The city police called him a ‘wolf in disguise’ as he had been absconding for a long time. “Nicknamed as ‘Kuri’, as in sheep, this rowdy sheeter was a wolf in disguise. Hanumanthu who is involved in 17 cases has been arrested and sentenced to judicial custody,” said Bengaluru police.

Earlier in November, Bengaluru police arrested a murder accused who was said to be absconding for the last 12 years through their Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (M-CCTNS) app, using the biometric database. The cops also said that the fingerprint scanner had verified the details of the accused through the database that was collected earlier.

