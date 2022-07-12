Bengaluru crime news: 3 'housemaids' use Facebook to steal valuables, arrested

Three women - aged 26 to 37 - have been arrested by Bengaluru Police in Mumbai after they used Facebook to 'advertise' their services as housemaids and rob households that employed them. Media reports indicate all three - Priyanka Rajesh Mogre, 29; Mahadevi, 26; and Vanitha, 37 - are habitual offenders. They claimed the theft of valuables from a house in Bengaluru's Hennur was the first in the Karnataka capital after several in Mumbai.

Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, the deputy commissioner (East) of Bengaluru Police, tweeted: "Hennur team investigated and followed this gang for last two months and finally they caught the notorious gang. Well done team..."

"Hennur police arrested a gang of lady thieves and recovered 250 gm of gold and 100 gm silver... this gang would work as a house maid and then commit theft in the same house. Vanita, ringleader, was wanted in 37 such cases by Mumbai," he said.

The three reportedly advertised 'housemaids services' on a Facebook page called 'Refer House maids, Bangalore' - the link to which is still live at the time of writing. They also operated a website called www.homemaid.in - which is also live at the time of writing.

On receiving a query, one would take up the job and steal valuables from the house.

According to The Indian Express, the Bengaluru theft was carried out by Mahadevi, who did so just three days into her 'employment'.

The theft done, the trio fled back to Mumbai but Bengaluru Police followed and recovered 250 grams of gold and 100 grams of silver, among other items.

The Deccan Herald reported the three had changed their Bengaluru operation slightly from the usual tactic in Mumbai, where they made friends with security guards to find 'jobs'; they offered a month's salary as a bribe for the guard to recommend them to homeowners.

