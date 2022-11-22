Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for allegedly peddling marijuana

Bengaluru police arrested two people on Monday for allegedly peddling marijuana in the city's Kamakshipalya area. The police recovered around 4.5 kilogram of marijuana from the accused and seized all of them.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police(west), took to Twitter and wrote, “2 accused who were trying to sell ganja drug were raided within the police station area and 4.530 Kg of ganja was seized.”

The officer also said that the case was registered under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act on both the accused. “A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and they have been arrested and the investigation is going on,” the DCP added.

Earlier on Friday, Bengaluru customs officials arrested a person at Kempegowda international airport on Friday for allegedly travelling with narcotic drugs. The accused was travelling from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa to Bengaluru.

