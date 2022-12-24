Bengaluru crime: Two held for allegedly supplying marijuana worth Rs. 35 lakhs

The Bengaluru police arrested two accused on Saturday for allegedly supplying marijuana in the city's Konankunte area. The cops have recovered 263 kilograms of marijuana from the accused and seized the banned substance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (South) tweeted, “If you are planning for a party this year end – Beware! Arrested two drug peddlers involved in supply of ganja to Bengaluru city. Excellent job done by Konankunte police in seizing 263 kgs of Ganja worth rupees 35 lakhs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the crime branch officials of Bengaluru police arrested a Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly peddling drugs in the Electronic City area. The cops have recovered 250 grams of MDMA crystals from the accused and seized the narcotic substance. The copsalso arrested four accused for allegedly peddling drugs worth Rs. 2.7 crore in the city this week. All the accused were caught in DJ Halli police limits of Bengaluru and police seized the recovered narcotic substance.Earlier this month, A total of 27 people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotics substances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON