Bengaluru crime watch: 12 in net for wheeling, dacoity, theft and more

In some of the recent crime news from Bengaluru, police have arrested accused in cases relating to fake documents, theft and wheeling between Thursday - Friday.

Fake land documents case in Devanahalli, Bengaluru: August 19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anoop A Shetty, the DCP of Bengaluru's north east division, shared on social media that a person has been arrested by police for creating fake land documents to cheat unsuspecting individuals. While the identity of the accused was not clear, he has been sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

The incident occurred in The Devanahalli police station limits.

“A person who was creating fake land documents was arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dacoity and theft in Chikkajala, Bengaluru: August 19

The officer, Anoop Shetty, also revealed another development in Bengaluru's Chikkajala area. As many as 10 persons were nabbed in four separate cases of theft, he said.

“#Chikkajala police team has arrested 10 accused persons in a case of #dacoity and detected 4 other #theft cases registered in different police stations around Bangalore,” he said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wheeling in KS Layout, Bengaluru: August 18

Bengaluru's traffic cops near the Kanakpura main road apprehended a youth for wheeling. The KS Layout Traffic Police Station's official Twitter handle said the youth, identified as Mudu Khan, was riding a bike in the afternoon at about 1:30 pm near the Raghuvanahalli area on the 80 feet road.

Khan has been booked under section 279 of the IPC, the tweet added.

“KS Layout Traffic PS. Wheeling case. On 18.08.2022 at 01-30 PM, the rider of DEO scooter No. KA15E2735, Mudu Khan, 21 years, Elias Nagar, near Sri Convention Hall, Raghuvanahalli, 80 Feet Road, has been booked under Wheeling Crime.171/2022 Section 279- IPC & 189 Imv act,” the tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON