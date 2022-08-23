Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru crime watch: Five arrested for wheeling, theft

Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Police in Bengaluru and elsewhere have arrested as many as five persons in cases of theft and wheeling on Monday.

More criminals have been arrested by police in Bengaluru and Belagavi in cases relating to theft and wheeling. (Image source: SP Belagavi/Twitter)
ByYamini C S

In latest crime news from Bengaluru and other areas in Karnataka, police have nabbed five persons in three separate cases of theft and wheeling.

Theft in Belagavi: August 22, Tuesday

More thieves have been caught in Karnataka's Belagavi, with police from the Ghataprabha station cracking a house break-in and theft case, arresting two people.

Officers have seized 180 grams of gold jewellery and 10,000 in cash from the accused duo.

“In connection with the house theft case at Hunsyal PG under Ghataprabha police station, the police arrested two accused and recovered 180 grams of gold ornaments & 10 thousand in cash from them,” the superintendent of Belagavi district shared on social media.

Two wheeling cases in Bengaluru: August 22, Tuesday

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, the DCP of traffic in Bengaluru's west division informed that the police has registered two separate cases of wheeling, one in K S Layout and the other in Byatarayanapura traffic police station limits in the city on Tuesday.

“Two separate cases of wheeling cases booked @kslayoutrfps and @bypuratraffic. Wheeling is a dangerous menace of risking life by stunt on road. Only reason is to impress others by uploading on social media. Bonds would be taken from their parents for not involving in such act,” he wrote on Twitter.

K S Layout traffic cops also posted about the crime, saying the accused is identified as an 18-year-old youth called Rizwan, who was found wheeling near the Avalahalli Royal County. A case has been registered against him under sections 279 and 189 of the IPC, they added.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)

