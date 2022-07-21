Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report

An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education.

A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.

Suspicions first arose when Shivani did not turn up for an exam scheduled for that morning.

This prompted the hostel warden, Kavya N, to knock on Shivani's door. When she got no response, she took the help of hostel staff to break the glass, and found the student hanging from the ceiling.

There was no suicide note recovered and it is not known why the student chose to take her own life.

(If you need someone to talk to or want counselling, please reach out to helplines iCALL between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday - 9152987821 OR the Sahai Helpline till 8 pm at 080 2549 7777)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON