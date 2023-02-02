Bengaluru events in February: Valentine's day specials, Aero India and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events in February, from Valentine's day specials to concerts and climate change conclaves to cater to your every spontaneous plan. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru this month.

Work Green conclave: Organised on February 24 by the Green Foot Print Trust to address climate change and the impact of vehicular emissions and infrastructure projects on it. Aero India - 2023: The 14th edition of Aero India has been set up to take place in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the event. The air show is expected to showcase aerospace research centres, air-travelling opportunities and possibilities in aircraft industry in the state and in Bengaluru. Boyce Avenue India Tour - Bengaluru: American cover band Boyce Avenue, which consists of three brothers, namely Alejandro Luis Manzano, Daniel Enrique Manzano, and Fabian Rafael Manzano, is coming back to Bengaluru with a pop and rock show on February 19 at the city's Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield, from 6pm onwards. A ticket to the event is priced at ₹ 999 per person. Valentine's Day Special Paint Bar: Bengaluru's Paint Bar - located in Sadashivanagar - is organising a workshop for a creative and colourful Valentine's day with your significant other for ₹ 3,500 a head. All materials will be provided along with two free bottles of Gunsberg, a non-alcoholic drink. Valentine Day Chocolate Tour 2023: What is a Valentine's day without chocolates? This is the best workshop to attend on the day of love for chocolate lovers, as you can master the art of tempering real chocolate, enjoy cheesy snacks like strawberries dipped in chocolate, and create your own chocolates as well. A few interactive games and surprises could also be in store. Organised at Jus Trufs Chocolatiers from February 11 to 14 for ₹ 2,100 onwards. Sunset Cinema Club - Valentine's Special: Movie screenings are being organised across the city at different venues at a super affordable rate of ₹ 450 per head. Block your evening for an outdoor theatre experience and make your date night special with classic romantic movies.

