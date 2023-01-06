Bengaluru events in January: Adiyogi statue unveiling, Thaikkudam Bridge shows

Whether you want a musical night or get ahead in your real estate investments, Bengaluru is all set to cater to your every need. Here is a curated list of events happening in the Karnataka capital this month.

Real Estate Expo: From January 14 to 15, the conclave will take place at Hotel Lalit Ashok. It is organised by the Bengaluru chapter of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO). The event will bring together developers, builders and buyers, a statement by JITO said.

The unveiling of iconic Adiyogi statue: This is organised on January 15, after 6 pm at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru. Several politicians and notable persons are set to attend. Free registrations are available here.

The Sadhguru Sannidhi is located near Nandi Hills, a popular tourist spot.

Comics at Cubbon: For those who want to start their Sundays with laughter, there is stand-up comedy by the Earthlings Comedy Theatre on Sunday mornings at 8:30 am in front of the Karnataka High Court till the end of the month. This event is free of cost. Book here to support budding stand-up comedians.

18th Drishti National Dance Festival: Organised on January 21, Saturday, at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall from 5:30 pm onwards at ₹400 a head. This year’s festival will be presented as a tribute to Indian dancer and Padmabhushan awardee Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam.

Millets and Organics - International Trade Fair: Being held between January 20 and 22 at the Tripura Vasini Palace Grounds. This fair is organised by the Department of Agriculture. Visit for over 300 stalls and food courts featuring millets and organic food.

Bangalore Chess Club: If you are looking to further your chess game, look no further because Lahe Lahe Bengaluru is organising a chess club every alternate Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm this month. Organisers are charging ₹100 registration fees per person for this meetup event. Those attending should bring their own chess sets.

Thaikkudam Bridge - Live in Concert: Two huge events of the popular Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge on January 26 and 27, at Wings Arenas in Kothanur and Nexus Koramangala Mall, respectively. Both shows are set to start 6 pm onwards. Priced at ₹1,268 onwards, the events are suitable for all age groups.

The band was recently involved in a plagiarism row with the makers of Kannada blockbuster film Kantara.

The Fur Festival: A perfect day to spend with your furry friends, this festival is organised to celebrate pets and their favourite humans. Enjoy games and interactions with wagging tails. There will also be a wide range of gourmet food and cocktails with live performances. Aspiring pet parents can visit the adoption camp at the festival.

Avarebele Mela: Bengaluru’s popular food festival ‘Avarebele Mela’ is being held till January 9 this year at the National College grounds in Basavangudi. Several food bloggers and enthusiasts are expected to attend.

