Bengaluru faces peak congestion on Wednesdays, Thursdays. Here's why: Report

Bengaluru city, infamous for its traffic, sees the most congestion on Wednesdays and Thursdays as a result of an accumulation of office going crowd and normal business activities, according to the state capital's traffic department. Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and commute issues. (ANI)

The city observes the highest congestion on Wednesdays, as it is the day when tech parks see the highest occupancy, M N Anucheth, Bengaluru's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told Moneycontrol.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) retrieved traffic data on an hourly basis from as many as 33 tech parks in key areas such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur Road and said most working professionals prefer to work from their offices on Wednesdays.

The joint commissioner for traffic suggested that vehicular density on the roads can be managed if companies encourage the distribution of employees working from office on all working days/weekdays instead of the popular choice - from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

The report also suggested that this preference to work from office on Tuesdays to Thursdays is fuelled by the desire to take an extended weekend and use it for getaways or visits to their native places.

Coming to mass public transport, even though one may expect lesser traffic near Whitefield after the commencement of the Namma Metro in that area, metro rail connectivity is absent along other routes with heavy tech park presence, such as the ORR, Hebbal and Electronics City office hubs.

Commuters also prefer to drive their own vehicles instead of opting for public transport in view of declining AC buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) along with the absence of dedicated lanes for these buses, the report said.