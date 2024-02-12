Bengaluru police issue notices to two-wheeler owner with 3. 2L pending fines for 350 violations

In a shocking incident, Bengaluru traffic police found a whopping ₹3.2 lakh fine on a two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. The police told the owner to clear the dues as soon as possible and warned him of facing the consequences if he didn’t pay the pending fines. Bengaluru police issue notices to two-wheeler owner with ₹ 3. 2L pending fines(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

According to reports, multiple violations have been raised on the two-wheeler scooter in the last few months. A total of 350 violations on the scooter include driving in the wrong lane, not wearing a helmet, using a mobile while driving, etc, and these have been reported almost every day. The police reportedly visited the house of the violator and served him notices.

The owner said that he cannot pay the fine of ₹3.2 lakh as his scooter is valued at ₹30,000 in the secondhand market. However, the cops gave him the option to clear dues in the instalment method and said they would have to file an FIR if he didn’t clear the pending bills.

Bengaluru police in the past found such two-wheelers with numerous pending challans levied against them. Police also seized a two-wheeler recently, which has a total of 99 pending charges against it, and even detained the vehicle owner. An FIR was registered against the owner, followed by the cancellation of the driving license.

In August, Bengaluru police caught another man avoiding paying the pending traffic fines on his bike. The fine for a total of 46 violations was pending on the man's bike, and police made him pay the dues on the spot. The total dues came up to ₹13,850, said Bengaluru police.