Bike with 99 pending challans detained in Bengaluru, FIR filed against owner

Bengaluru traffic police seized a two-wheeler which has a total of 99 pending challans against it and even detained the vehicle owner. An FIR was registered against the owner, followed by the cancellation of driving license. Bike with 99 pending challans detained in Bengaluru, FIR filed on owner.

In an X post, Bengaluru traffic DCP wrote, “A two-wheeler Reg no KA05EM 1946 , having 99 traffic violations with ₹56000 fine has been detained, a case has also been registered against the owner in Mico Layout traffic PS Crime No 181/23 U/S 279 IPC r/w 184 IMV act.”

Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar lauded the police officials for catching the accused. He wrote, “Good job @DCPTrSouth & team. Vehicle detained, DL being suspended, and FIR registered. No one is beyond the reach of the law; it’s only matter of time”

In August, Bengaluru police caught another man who had been avoiding paying the pending traffic fines on his bike. The fine for a total of 46 violations was pending on the bike of the man and police made him pay the dues on spot. The total dues came up to ₹13,850, said Bengaluru police.

A record number of e-challans for traffic violations are generated from Karnataka between August 1 and August 9, said state additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar. Around 50 per cent of traffic e challans in the country are generated from Karnataka, according to the data.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police recently introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city to detect traffic violations and issue challans to the violators. The AI system will detect violations of the speed limit, jumping the signal, riding without a helmet, triple riding and using mobile phones while driving.

