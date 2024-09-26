Bengaluru faces typical late monsoon showers, cooler temperatures: Report

Bengaluru is set to experience a typical late monsoon conditions in the coming days, with steady rain showers and cooler temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall for the rest of the week, with temperatures ranging between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, a report said. By evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius, offering some relief from the day's humidity. Coastal and northern regions of Karnataka face yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The city will experience high humidity, averaging 76 per cent, which may cause discomfort for some residents. Those sensitive to muggy conditions are advised to stay in air-conditioned or well-ventilated spaces to avoid the sticky feeling. Winds will be gentle, blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour (kmph), adding a light breeze to the rainy weather.

Agencies advised residents of the city not to forget to pack a raincoat or umbrella, as intermittent showers are expected to last throughout the day in several areas. Despite the rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at a healthy 23, indicating good air quality for Bengaluru, the report added.

Meanwhile, coastal regions of Karnataka have been issued “yellow” weather alerts, with the IMD predicting widespread moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. North Interior Karnataka (NIK) is also expected to see scattered heavy rainfall with similar storm activity.

Overall, Bengaluru will have a mix of cooler temperatures, rain, and high humidity as the monsoon season continues, while nearby coastal and interior regions brace for more intense weather.

This comes after reports that Bengaluru has seen a dry September so far, having received less than normal amount of rain during the period.