Bengaluru: Four miscreants hit bakery owner with rods, probe on

A bakery owner was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified miscreants at Puttenahalli area of JP Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday, as per the police officials.

The 36-year-old bakery owner, identified as Manjunath Shetty, was attacked by a group of four people with rods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Youth accuses Bengaluru police of extortion and harassment: Report

"The victim said that the miscreants barged into the shop and tried to snatch cigarette packets from the shelves. When questioned, the accused got angry and allegedly pulled him out of the bakery and started hitting him with rods," police said.

The bakery owner received injuries on his head and is undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ | Karnataka man stabs woman to death on road, then dies by suicide

A complaint has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON