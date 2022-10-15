Bengaluru: Heavy overnight rain on Friday leads traffic snarl in the city

Bengaluru saw another spell of heavy rain on Friday night leading to traffic snarls in most places of the city on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD), Bengaluru Urban district recorded 45.5mm of rain till Saturday morning and light to moderate rains are expected till October 19 in the city.

Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has put out statistics of rain recorded in the city on Friday in which Begur area of Bengaluru saw the highest rainfall of 97 mm in the city. Singasandra, Vidyapeeta and Hampi Nagara areas too saw rainfall over 70 mm till Saturday morning. The IMD has already issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and predicted that the city might receive rainfall between 64.55 mm to 115.5 mm till October 19.

Many residents of the city were stuck in traffic on Friday night due to heavy rain while photoes of submerged roads surfaced on social media. A user wrote, “Stuck between Mekhri Circle to Hebbal for more then one hour... terrible traffic jam, water logging and rains. (Sic)”

A weather blogger called 'Bengaluru weather man' wrote, “More rains are on the way.... this isn't gonna stop any soon. Stay indoors. Drive slow and safe if you are out. Yesterday it was North & CBD & today it's South, SE & West of #Bengaluru bearing the brunt of heavy spells (Sic)”

However, the teams of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police are coordinating with each other to avoid waterlogging in areas with heavy traffic.

