Bengaluru, here are your details for Akasa Air flights set to take off in August

India’s newest airline - Akasa Air - is all set to begin their air services and start selling tickets online for the Bengaluru–Kochi flights. The airline has chosen Bengaluru as one of their initial arrival and destination points and the first flight from Bengaluru to Kochi will take off on August 12.

According to the airlines, the flights to Kochi will departure from Bengaluru twice every day at 7.15 AM and 11AM. Two other flights will also arrive at Bengaluru from Kochi at 10.25 AM and 2.15 PM. The airline has opened an online booking and price for a Bengaluru-Kochi flight is quoted as Rs. 3,483

However, the first Akasa Air flight will operate between Mumbai – Ahmedabad and it will take off on August 7, five days before the Bengaluru flight. The company has announced flights between these two routes as of now.

The Akasa Air took to social media and announced the timings of their flights along with the flight numbers. “#ItsYourSky We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities.(Sic)," the post read.

Earlier, the aircraft company also told that they will be launching commercial operations soon with two new Boeing 737 max aircrafts. While one of the aircraft is already delivered, the other one is expected to arrive later this month.

Akasa Air is said to be backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and about two weeks ago, the airline company was granted the Air Operator Certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

#ItsYourSky We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities. ??



Check our network here: https://t.co/LTdf62tTk1 pic.twitter.com/IxEF47fOWP — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 22, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON