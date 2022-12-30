Bengaluru: How bikers are hiding number plates to get rid of challans. Video

The Bengaluru police warned bikers who hide the number plates of their two wheelers of serious repercussions, if caught. The police also shared videos of accused who designed their number plates in a way that they can be flipped when they are violating any traffic rule.

Kuldeep Kumar, deputy commissioner of police(traffic), Bengaluru(west) shared the videos and wrote, “How people are hiding no. plate to avoid traffic cameras!! They have altered their vehicle. Rather than doing this, one can follow #Trafficrules & safely commute. Request fellow #Bengalurians to please adhere to #traffic discipline for everyone's safety.”

In a video that was shot by the police, the accused were seen explaining how they can escape fines by hiding the number plates from police cameras. They also agreed that it was an intentional set up to get rid of online challans.

In another post, the DCP also said that the registration numbers of a few bikers are altered to get away from traffic fines. “We are ensuring that defaulters & wrong doers don't go unnoticed. See how the number plate puzzle is being solved by #BTP. People are temporarily fixing no. plate, masking no. plate with 3ply mask and removing no. plates to avoid #traffic #surveillanc cameras and fines. Will penalize all,” wrote DCP by sharing another video.

Bengaluru police have already announced that they will be setting up an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 50 crucial junctions in the city. The traffic violations will be captured through high-end cameras at these 50 junctions in Bengaluru, said the police.

