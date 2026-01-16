Bengaluru Hubba 2026 returns: Dates, events and what’s in store for the city

After a quiet few months on the culture front, Namma Bengaluru is getting ready to celebrate again. The city’s much-loved festival, Bengaluru Hubba (BLR Hubba), is officially making a comeback, bringing music, art and performances to streets, parks and public spaces. With over 250 events across 20 locations, this year’s festival promises a mix of international talent and local flair, offering a colourful start to the new year.

When is Bengaluru Hubba 2026? The third edition of BLR Hubba will run from January 16 to January 25, 2026. This time, the festival has moved from its usual December slot to January, giving Bengalureans a colourful start to the new year.

Why the date change? Organisers, the UnboxingBLR Foundation, say January offers pleasant winter weather and helps kick off the year on a positive note. After the big success of the 2024 edition, this year’s festival is expected to be bigger, better and more thoughtfully planned, as per the Karnataka Tourism website.

What can you expect at BLR Hubba 2026? BLR Hubba is not held in just one place. It is a city-wide festival, with events happening across Bengaluru.

Here’s what makes this edition special:

– Big international names: World-famous guitarist Marty Friedman will perform this year.

– Lots of shows: Over 250 performances across more than 12 art forms, including music, dance, theatre, folk arts and literature.

– Global touch: Artists from Japan and Malaysia will also take part in events.

– Local flavour: Events like “Hubba in Your Park” and street performances will bring culture closer to neighbourhoods.

Where will the events happen? More than 20 locations across the city will come alive during the festival.

Freedom Park: The main venue with large concerts and installations. Heritage spots: Places like Panchavati (CV Raman's home) and the NGEF Campus will host special events. Metro stations: Expect music and art at Namma Metro stations around MG Road and Church Street, turning daily travel into a fun experience.

Quick info for visitors Dates: January 16 to 25, 2026

Main Venue: Freedom Park and multiple locations

Tickets: Expected soon on platforms like BookMyShow

Themes: “Hot Problems, Cool Solutions” and “Business-to-Leisure”.