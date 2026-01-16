Edit Profile
    Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro adds 7th train, to run at 10-minute frequency during peak rush hours

    Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro introduced a new train which will allow services to run at every 10 minutes during peak hours, improving service for commuters.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Commuters on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro can expect shorter waits during rush hours, as train services will now run once every 10 minutes at peak times. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that a seventh train has been added to passenger operations from January 15, allowing for better service frequency.

    With mobile-based unlimited travel passes now available, the BMRCL aims to streamline metro travel and reduce station queues in Bengaluru. (PTI)
    The revised schedule will be in place from Monday to Saturday, improving the earlier gap of 13 minutes between trains during busy hours, The Times of India reported. On Sundays, peak-hour services will also see a small upgrade, with trains arriving every 14 minutes instead of 15. BMRCL clarified that there will be no change to the first and last train timings at RV Road and Bommasandra terminals.

    Alongside this, the BMRCL has rolled out mobile-based unlimited travel passes starting January 15, marking another step toward digital ticketing, the report said. These QR code passes, available on the Namma Metro app, can be bought for 1, 3 or 5 days and do away with the earlier 50 refundable deposit needed for smart cards.

    Passengers can simply scan the QR code on their phones at entry and exit gates. The passes are priced at 250 for one day, 550 for three days, and 850 for five days. According to the BMRCL, the new system is expected to cut down queues at stations and make metro travel more convenient for daily users.

