Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro adds 7th train, to run at 10-minute frequency during peak rush hours

Commuters on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro can expect shorter waits during rush hours, as train services will now run once every 10 minutes at peak times. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that a seventh train has been added to passenger operations from January 15, allowing for better service frequency. With mobile-based unlimited travel passes now available, the BMRCL aims to streamline metro travel and reduce station queues in Bengaluru. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman gives ‘death stare’ to Delhi Metro passenger over loud Reels, only to face repeat disruption

The revised schedule will be in place from Monday to Saturday, improving the earlier gap of 13 minutes between trains during busy hours, The Times of India reported. On Sundays, peak-hour services will also see a small upgrade, with trains arriving every 14 minutes instead of 15. BMRCL clarified that there will be no change to the first and last train timings at RV Road and Bommasandra terminals.

ALSO READ | Woman recalls how a stranger casually offered her a bangle she liked on the metro: 'I was surprised'

Alongside this, the BMRCL has rolled out mobile-based unlimited travel passes starting January 15, marking another step toward digital ticketing, the report said. These QR code passes, available on the Namma Metro app, can be bought for 1, 3 or 5 days and do away with the earlier ₹50 refundable deposit needed for smart cards.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro ticket prices to increase by 5% from February onwards? Here's what we know

Passengers can simply scan the QR code on their phones at entry and exit gates. The passes are priced at ₹250 for one day, ₹550 for three days, and ₹850 for five days. According to the BMRCL, the new system is expected to cut down queues at stations and make metro travel more convenient for daily users.