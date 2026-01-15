Bengaluru woman gives ‘death stare’ to Delhi Metro passenger over loud Reels, only to face repeat disruption

In her post, she wrote, “This one time on the Delhi metro, I was reading while this man blasted Reels on full volume, to which I gave him the death stare and said ‘bhaiya public space mein ho, volume kam karlo’. He surprisingly complied. At the next station another man onboarded, sat right next to me, and started blasting Reels. I don't ask anymore, there is no point.”

A Bengaluru woman’s account of her experience on the Delhi Metro has reignited an online discussion about civic sense and noise etiquette in shared public spaces.

Post draws reactions from commuters The post has garnered more than 4,000 views and several reactions, with users sharing their own encounters and opinions on public behaviour. One user commented, “I had an ulta experience happen to me once. Back in 2023, I boarded a metro from the Japan airport to my hotel. I always have my earphones on, but my parents called me and my phone rang. The whole carriage stared at me like I committed a murder or worse.”

Another user pointed out the broader issue, writing, “Passengers fail to respect fellow passengers’ space and privacy.” A third user shared a similar incident during air travel, saying, “In my recent flight this happened with me. But he was watching reels in Tamil so I was not able to understand anything also.”

Others echoed the frustration. One comment read, “Idk how people don’t get conscious of their social surroundings,” while another added, “Very irritating when this happens, like use earphones.” One user also questioned the dynamics of confrontation, remarking, “But he was another man. Who would tell him?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)