Bengaluru to Mumbai travel time slashed? Duronto Express on the horizon, says report

Indian Railways may soon bring good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai travellers. Reports suggest that a Duronto Express is being considered to cut travel time between the two cities to around 18 hours, making the journey much faster and more comfortable. This comes in response to passenger demand for faster options after a recent bi-weekly train disappointed with its lengthy journey.

This comes just weeks after the Railways approved a bi-weekly superfast train between SMVT Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai. While that service covers the 1,209 km distance, it takes nearly 24 hours, which has disappointed many passengers as it is slower than the already-running Udyan Express.

The new bi-weekly train (16553/16554) started on December 9, 2025. It leaves Bengaluru at night on Tuesdays and Saturdays and reaches Mumbai the next evening. The return service runs on Sundays and Wednesdays. With 14 stops along the way, including Hubballi and Pune, the long travel time has sparked demands for a quicker option.

To address this, the Railway Board is reportedly looking at a Duronto Express between KSR Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai, Times Now reported. The proposed route includes Tumakuru, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj and Pune. Duronto trains are popular because they have fewer stops, offer meals included in the ticket price, and are designed for faster, long-distance travel.

As per the tentative plan, the train could leave KSR Bengaluru at 4:30 pm and reach Mumbai by 10:30 am the next day. The return journey may start from Mumbai at 3:00 pm, arriving in Bengaluru by 9:30 am. A 3AC ticket is expected to cost around ₹2,500, making it a premium but practical option, said the report.

However, railway officials have clarified that no official announcement has been made yet. The existing bi-weekly superfast train is still on track and has not been cancelled.