Train gold heist: Arrest warrant issued against four cops, two civilians

The Railway Magistrate Court of Gaya issued arrest warrant against six persons, including four suspended/absconding constables, accused of looting about 1 kg of gold from the employee of a gold dealer aboard Howrah-Jodhpur-Bikaner Express. The looted gold is yet to be recovered despite a strain on the Bihar’s government railway police (GRP). Howrah-Jodhpur-Bikaner Express (indiarailinfo.com)

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold loot case has obtained a warrant from the Railway Court and now the search for the accused has been intensified,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Those against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the railway court include Karan Kumar, Abhishek Chaturvedi, Ranjay Kumar and Anand Mohan of Gaya GRP. Apart from them, two civilians Parvez Alam and former driver of the railway police station Sitaram alias Aman Sharma have also been named as accused in the case.

Senior GRP official said that if the accused are not arrested or surrender before the court, the SIT will pray to issue proclamation order against them under the next procedure and the property attachment action will also be taken thereafter.

According to the case, Dhananjay Shaswat, employee of Howrah based gold trader Manoj Soni, was robbed of about 1 kg of gold (worth ₹1.44 crore) during rail travel between Koderma and Gaya stations on Nov 21, 2025. The courier was travelling with the gold in the AC-3 compartment of the 22307 Howrah-Jodhpur Superfast Express.

More than a week later, an FIR was lodged against the gold courier and four unnamed constables deputed at the Gaya GRP. The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint made by then SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh of Gaya GRP.

During the investigation of the case, Gaya Rail DSP came found us evidence against the seven persons, including the SHO and four of his close constables. Following this, SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh, the complainant-turned-accused, has already been arrested and sent to Gaya Central Jail and his bail petition was also rejected by the court on Monday.

However, four constables and two civilians are still at large. Investigation revealed that four GRP jawans travelled to Koderma in Jharkhand, from Gaya and boarded the train. The four cops along with two civilians pulled the alarm chain and dragged Dhananjay from the train between Koderma and Gaya railway station and robbed four gold biscuits from him.

Police meanwhile said that Manoj Soni, the gold trader, was not cooperating in the investigation but his aide Dhananjay Shaswat has recorded his statement before the court.