Bengaluru: IIT graduate laid off by Goldman Sachs 6 months after joining

A 23-year-old IIT graduate who was working at multinational investment company Goldman Sachs is making headlines after he was laid off from its Bengaluru office on Wednesday. The US firm is cutting off 6.5 percent of its workforce, among which Shubham Sahu, a graduate of chemical engineering from IIT Kharagpur, is one of the affected.

Sahu took to LinkedIn on Wednesday to share that he is now open to new job opportunities, writing that this is a "different way to start a year". Sahu got the news that he was laid off just after his 23rd birthday and said that it had been his first job. He had worked at Goldman Sachs for around six months, he added.

“At the beginning of 2023, I was also impacted by the layoffs at Goldman Sachs just after my 23rd birthday. Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year,” he said in a candid post on LinkedIn.

“It was my first job and my first experience in software development. While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. Good luck to myself and all who were impacted by layoffs,” he added.

Several internet users lauded Sahu's candidness in the post and came forward with job opportunities. “Shubham Sahu I commend you for a candid and lucid post. No doubt this is an unexpected, and dare I say, difficult time. Yet, you have called out your positive experiences and highlighted your learning, aspiration and strengths.” a LinkedIn user replied.