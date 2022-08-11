Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: theatre screening starts today; See how to get tickets here

Movie enthusiasts are in for a treat for the rest of the week as the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back with theatre screenings starting today, till August 14. The festival this year started on August 4 with OTT screenings so far, which will continue alongside theatre screenings till the end of the week.

This is the first time in two years that patrons can attend viewings in person. There are two venues for screenings - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan.

BISFF welcomed film buffs with this message on Twitter, “The red carpet is rolled out and the curtains are ready to be drawn. All roads lead to the BISFF 2022 opening night at Suchitra. After a two year online avatar we are beyond excited to welcome you all in person!”

The 12th edition of the festival will see a plethora of films competing in numerous sections such as International, Indian, Karnataka, Animation, and the Women Cinema Collective. Short films being telecasted today at the Suchitra venue from 6 p.m. onwards include Frayed Lines, GPS, Nitya, Public Toilet, The Kitchen and Dear Bhargava.

Some of the other short films being shown at this year's festival are: Only The Wind Knows The Truth, Night..., Unsaid Words, Drunkard, Love, Verses of War, Knock, An Old Story (Pazhaya Kadhai Onnu), among others.

To get into the event, you can book tickets on the BISFF website for ₹300 a head. To register yourself for the festival, click here.

