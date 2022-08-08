Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
- The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back with theatre screenings as well as OTT screenings till August 14.
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections.
The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. The 10-day event will screen short movies in theatres and also screen them on OTT platforms as part of the hybrid model adopted in the wake of the pandemic.
This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan.
The BISFF has adopted the poster of Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali for its homepage and background for all its social media posts, in tribute to the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Short films will begin screening August 11.
Some of the short films this year's festival include Only The Wind Knows The Truth, Night..., Unsaid Words, Drunkard, Love, Verses of War, Knock, An Old Story (Pazhaya Kadhai Onnu).
Films competing in sections like International, Indian, Karnataka, Animation, and the Women Cinema Collective section.
There are 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka. The animation section has 30 entries, while the Let's Include and the Women Cinema Collective have 18 and 19 entries, respectively.
Patrons can book tickets on the BISFF website for ₹300 a head for both theatrical and OTT screening. To register for the event, click here.
