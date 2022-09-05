Bengaluru: Man floats in flood water, watchmen pull out unconscious body. Video

Bengaluru rains: There are always a few good Samaritans who go out of their way to help the people in need, regardless of the obstacles they have to face on the way. A man, who nearly drowned in the floods caused by the torrential rainfall in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was pulled out of the water by such a man in the area, a video doing rounds online showed.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, was taken in Bengaluru's near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road. The rescuer traversed through knee deep water when he spotted a body floating. With the help of joint efforts of a few security guards, the man was pulled out of it in an unconscious state. The guards then carried him to a safe place.

Several localities have been inundated in Bengaluru as heavy rains exposed the city's lack of proper planning, poor infrastructure, blocked drains and other issues. Many videos and photos were circulated online from localities like Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road and other areas where vehicles were seen floating with residents having to manoeuvre through it.

The city's key Outer Ring Road was badly affected again, even before recovering from the civic menace of the previous week's waterlogging. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started… My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.

Another local noted that this happens every year and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system.

Last week, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru that causes the severe inundation and waterlogging due to rains in the state. “For the past eight to 10 years, Bengaluru was completely neglected... The works executed were of substandard quality. Because of their poor work, we are suffering today,” Bommai had said.

Earlier in July, Karnataka chief minister Bommai had also sought financial assistance from the Centre due to heavy floods following rains in the state.

