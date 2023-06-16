Bengaluru man makes bomb threat to office for not responding to calls, arrested: Report

A 25 – year –old employee who works at a private firm in Bengaluru’s Eco Space was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat at his workplace, reported The Times of India. The police have registered a non – cognizable report and will file an FIR with court permission.

Bengaluru man makes bomb threat to office for not responding to calls, arrested (Pic for representation).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated

According to the report, Prasad Navaneet is working as a senior associate at a company and he was barred from entering into office because of his performance issues. He tried to reach out to seniors at his work place and the calls went in vain. He then plotted an idea of a bomb threat and called the office to inform that he planted a bomb in the office premises. He further threatened that it would go off in 30 minutes. The panicked staff immediately informed the cops and a team of bomb squad along with the local police reached Eco Space.

However, the accused called back to the office again and informed that it was a false claim. “A total of 60 police personnel reached Eco Space, including anti – sabotage team, bomb squad and the local police. We declared it as a hoax call by 3 pm. He was traced and arrested later,” said a police officer to the publication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON