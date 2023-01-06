Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated

Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:22 PM IST

School management and police ensured all students were taken to safe areas and a thorough search of the premises was instituted.

Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated.
Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru's National Public School received a bomb threat Friday prompting police to rush the spot, news agency ANI said. School management and police ensured all students were taken to safe areas and a thorough search of the premises was instituted.

"Our team is searching the entire school with a bomb disposal team and dog squad. The students are already taken to (a) safe place." Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP Bengaluru (West), said.

"We are currently investigating about the person who sent the bomb threat and a case is yet to be filed," he said, noting that further details would be revealed after the investigation.

Last month Bengaluru Police booked a student for tweeting a hoax bomb threat linked to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The student was detained by police after the airport's terminal manager filed a complaint.

The Bengaluru airport has received several bomb threats this year.

In May a man from Bengal was held for a bomb threat call that was later revealed to have been made to frame his ex-brother-in-law, who had recently divorced his sister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out