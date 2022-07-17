Bengaluru Metro recorded highest footfall, revenue in June after Covid outbreak

Ever since the pandemic began, the Bengaluru metro - for the first time - touched the milestone of 5 lakh-footfall-mark in June. The public transport footfall has remained affected ever since Covid hit the country two years ago.

On June 4 this year, 5,07,450 people had boarded the Namma Metro which is said to be the highest number after March 2020, according to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The BMRCL has also recorded a huge jump in the terms of revenue in the same month. On June 6, a total revenue of Rs. 1, 29, 82,164 was collected, which is said to be the highest daily revenue after the COVID outbreak.

In a newsletter, the authorities also said that the Namma Metro has achieved 99.98 percent of operational efficiency in the month of June.

Recently, the pictures of crowded metro stations had gone viral on social media after home furnishing business giant IKEA opened their first store in Nagasandra of Bengaluru, close to the Greenline section of Namma Metro.

On September 7, 2020, Namma Metro had resumed operations after a break of around five months due to the pandemic.

The Covid restrictions during the second wave and work from home culture by most of the employers in the city took a heavy toll on the revenue of this public transport. However, with the latest numbers put out by BMRCL, the Namma Metro seems to be a preferred choice of Bengaluru commuters.

