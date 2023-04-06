Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to be opened by July this year: Report

In good news for commuters, Bengaluru city will likely get another metro line by July this year, easing congestion in several major areas. The ‘Yellow Line' of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Namma Metro, which connects Bommasandra to the heavily congested Central Silk Board, is expected to be opened for public use in around three months, Times Now reported.

Most of the construction work, including tracks and stations, have been completed with some final touches remaining.(PTI File)

Stops on the stretch will be at R V Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk board, Bommanahalli, Singasandra, Electronic City, Bommasandra, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Konappana Agrahara, Huskuru Road, Hebbagodi, among others.

Most of the construction work, including tracks and stations, have been completed with some final touches remaining, sources in the BMRCL told the publication. This line, which is on the Electronics City side, was originally scheduled to be completed by June but is now estimated to be opened by late July or early August if everything goes according to schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the much-anticipated Whitefield to KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru, which is a 13.71-kilometre stretch of the Bengaluru metro's phase 2 extension project, built at a cost of around ₹4,250 crores.

The BMRCL is targeting construction of a 175-kilometre metro network by June of 2025, which Anjum Parwez, the Managing Director of the BMRCL, said was on track.