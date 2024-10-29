Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to begin the operations of Yellow Line, in January 2025, said a report in Deccan Herald. This 19.5 kilometers metro line will connect RV Road with Bommasandra and the route will have crucial stations like BTM layout, Silkboard junction and Electronic City. Namma Metro expects to get all clearances by the end of December to operate the Yellow Line(X/@bykarthikreddy)

According to the report, Namma Metro expects to get all clearances by the end of December to operate the Yellow Line. “BMRCL is aiming to get all approvals by the end of this year from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), and we will be set to begin operations in the month of January,” Namma Metro MD M Maheshwar Rao told the publication.

The trains are yet to arrive to Bengaluru as they are being manufactured in West Bengal’s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL). Rao further said, “We already have one train delivered and we are expecting the second one by the end of December. Third one is expected in the first week of January and with three trains, we will hit the operations on this route.”

However, the trial runs using a prototype train, which arrived in Bengaluru earlier this year, are ongoing. The Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is overseeing these trials to ensure compliance before the metro's official launch.

Nagasandra-Madavara Stretch

Meanwhile, the Nagasandra - Madavara stretch on the Green Line is expected to begin after Deepavali. This section adds 3.7 kilometres to the Green Line, but the project faced significant delays, including a five-year postponement primarily due to land acquisition challenges near NICE Road and disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the BMRCL had plans to begin operations by mid-October but it has been delayed due to various reasons. This line is expected to ease traffic in northern part of the city.