Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The foundation announced its new home - in the city's Jayanagar neighbourhood - with a tweet: "There's a new address in town. A meeting place of minds. A space for the Sciences. A stage for thinkers and scholars. Science has a new address."
The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance.
"The trustees felt ISF must have a modern, comfortable, technology-enabled, and productive home in the city with an easy connection to the public transportation system so students and teachers interested in research can easily participate in science-related events," Narayana Murthy said in his keynote address.
"My fond hope is this modern building will be a citadel of openness to new ideas, curiosity, critical thinking, healthy skepticism, and agreeable disagreement for our young minds, and shape their minds to become good researchers."
"What is science, after all? Science is about unravelling the mysteries of nature."
Kris Gopalakrishnan said: "I don't think anywhere in the world such a congregation of science, engineering, research and arts is there (as in Bangalore)."
The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions.
The IFS awards the Infosys Prize - an annual award for outstanding achievements in six categories: engineering and computer science, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences and social science.
Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, one of the petitioners, lawyer Shibaji Das, told media persons. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.
Mud over mortar: Traditional houses teleport tourists to the Kashmir of yore
Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir, the Mughal emperor Jehangir is believed to have famously proclaimed: 'If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here'. While the Valley has undergone significant changes with the passage of ages, a Kashmiri entrepreneur, Rameez Raja, 35, has succeeded in turning back time to take tourists to the Kashmir of yore through traditional mud housing, which exudes an ancient old-world charm.
JNU lab attendant arrested for allegedly molesting minor
A 52-year-old lab attendant working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University was on Friday arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl who used to take tuition classes from his son at their campus home, police said on Friday. “On July 11, the police control room received a call regarding a molestation case involving a minor girl in Paschimabad inside the JNU campus”, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.
PM Modi 'anguished' as 5 die in Delhi's Alipur wall collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur area, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were pressed into action.
Delhi University’s rank falls in the NIRF ranking 2022
The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year in the ministry of education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. The seventh edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Friday by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the university category.
