Bengaluru news: Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday.

Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40.

In the list of best research institutions, once again the Indian Institute of Science topped, with the Manipal Academy in the top 30 and NIMHANS, or the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, also figuring in the top ranks.

The National Institute of Technology in Surathkal was ranked 10th in the engineering list, while the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru was ranked second in that list.

Two Karnataka colleges figured in the top 10 for pharmacy - the JSS College of Pharmacy (8th) and the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (9th). Two others were in the top 10 of the medical list - NIMHANS at 4th and the Kasturba Medical College at 10th.

The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th. And there were an impressive three Karnataka educational institutions in the top 10 for dental - Manipal College of Dental Sciences (2nd), the AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (6th) and the Manipal College of Dental Sciences (7th).

The Indian Institute of Technology in Madras retained the top spot in the overall list for a fourth consecutive year, while six other IITs - Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati - figured in the top 10. Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru University were ranked ninth and tenth in the overall rankings

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -teaching, learning and resources (TLR); research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI) and perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail