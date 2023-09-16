Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe
Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is expected to witness power cuts as electricity supply companies undertake impending projects when grid loads are significantly lighter during weekends when employees log out from work.
In view of the fast approaching Ganesha Chaturthi festival, which is just aroung the corner, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Friday gave permission to the Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to install a Ganesha idol at the controversial Idgah Maidan.
The ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they will undertake a 'Cauvery Rakshana Yatra' in the taluks on the river basin to protest against the ruling Congress' decision to release water to the neighbouring state.
- Sat, 16 Sep 2023 10:36 AM
File voluntary FIRs over fake news: Karnataka CM to police
Chief minister Siddaramaiah directed the Karnataka police to proactively initiate legal proceedings by registering voluntary FIRs against those indulging in misinformation, hate speech, and moral policing, adding that police should not wait for complaints to be filed in such instances. Read more here
- Sat, 16 Sep 2023 10:14 AM
Karnataka cash-for-ticket scam: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe
Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapur, who was arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹5 crore by promising him a BJP ticket to contest the assembly elections in May, collapsed during interrogation at the City Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more here