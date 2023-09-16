News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP resorting to compromise politics, Cong will do well in LS polls: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

BJP resorting to compromise politics, Cong will do well in LS polls: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the Congress will perform well in Lok Sabha polls, and criticized the BJP over its possible alliance with the JDS.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Congress will perform well in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls and targeted the BJP over possible alliance with Janata Dal-Secular, saying the ruling party at the Centre is resorting to “compromise politics”.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday.(PTI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday.(PTI)

He made the remarks after some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers joined the Congress.

ALSO READ | Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM

Former corporators L Shrinivas, Anjanappa, H Suresh, Venkata Swamy Naidu, Narayana, Ramu, Balanna, Kabaddi Babu, and M Nagraj joined the Congress on Friday. Those who joined the Congress were seen to be close to former minister R Ashok.

"I was very sure about my numbers in the assembly election, now I'm saying, we'll win many more seats in the Lok Sabha and BBMP election," Shivakumar said.

Talking about the possible alliance of the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), Shivakumar said the BJP is in poor shape in the state and is joining hands “with those who betrayed them”.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru News Updates: Karnataka government makes Preamble to Constitution compulsory in schools and colleges

“They betrayed each other. They are doing compromise politics,” Shivakumar said.

Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy had said earlier that there have been alliance talks between his party and BJP but there has been no talk on seat-sharing.

He had termed as “personal reaction” remarks of BS Yediyurappa about Janata Dal (Secular) fighting about four seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year in alliance with BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out