News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM

Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 15, 2023 08:00 PM IST

He said the govt will not wash its hands off by just cracking the whip against lower level officials but action will also be taken against the senior officers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government will take action against DCPs and SP-level officers by holding them accountable if unlawful activities and organised crimes are found to be taking place in their jurisdiction.

Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM(PTI)
Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM(PTI)

Also Read - How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka? Full details

Noting that law and order is directly related to the development of the state, he warned that his government will not wash its hands off by just cracking the whip against lower level officials but action will also be taken against the senior officers. The government, the Chief Minister asserted, will have zero tolerance on the issue of "immoral policing" and instructed police to take action against those who disturb peace in the society by spreading false news and by indulging in rumour-mongering. He said an instruction has been given to officers to not wait for complainants to come forward in sensitive cases. In his address at the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of the State Director General of Police, Siddaramaiah said the government has approved posting of 230 additional personnel to strengthen the Central Crime Branch.

He also warned senior officers of action in case they are not approachable and friendly with the public. The conference was attended by Home Minister G Parameshwara, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda among others. The Chief Minister also stressed that a people-friendly police system should be created where poor and common people can come to the police station with confidence in the police system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out