The transport department of Karnataka has mandated high – security registration plates (HSRP) for all those vehicles which were registered before April 2019. The process must be finished before November 17, 2023, stated an official notification from the Karnataka transport department. How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka? Full details

What are high – security registration plates (HSRP)

HSRP is a number plate which is made with aluminum and fixed on a vehicle with two locks which are non-usable. On the top left corner of the plate in both front and rear plates, a chromium hologram of Ashoka Chakra that comprises of 20 mm x 20 mm in size is applied by hot stamping. This process is followed as a process to be protected from counterfeiting.

How to get HSRPs in Karnataka?

Visit the website of Karnataka transport department - https://transport.karnataka.gov.in OR www.siam.in and click on ‘Book HSRP.’ Choose your vehicle manufacturer and fill the basic vehicle detail asked. Then Choose dealer location as per your convenience for affixation of HSRP and proceed to paying HSRP fee online. No payment to be made in cash.

An OTP will be generated and sent to the mobile of vehicle owners. The owner can select the date and time of affixation as per his/her convenience and the website. The owner should then visit his/her vehicle manufacturer or dealer for affixation of HSRP. A few manufacturers are also providing the HSRP service at the doorstep of houses and offices.