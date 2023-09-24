Bengaluru News Live: PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat Express to Hyderabad today
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains today and the most awaited Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat train is one among the nine. The semi high speed train is expected to enhance the connectivity between the two IT hubs which are also the capital cities of Karnataka and Telangana.
Also Read - Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid severe drought
The Cauvery water sharing dispute is expected to escalate further as the BJP is planning to continue protest in various parts of the state. The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, said that the state is currently releasing approximately 3,000 cusecs of water daily. However, only about 34% of the water ordered for transfer to Tamil Nadu has been released thus far, he added.
Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda announced an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many resignations from the party followed after the announcement of alliance.
Pro Kannada organizations and farmer associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26. The organizations are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding it will be taken in a meeting which is scheduled on Monday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 24, 2023 10:04 AM IST
IMD issues yellow alert in parts of Karnataka amid severe drought
The Indian Meteorological Departement (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to the North Karnataka region and predicted heavy rainfall on Sunday. This is said to be a crucial downpour for the region as districts like Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburgi are badly hit by the drought and even the state government declared a few taluks as drought hit. Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal and other regions in the belt are also likely to see the rain.
- Sep 24, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Karnataka JD(S) VP resigns after party join hands with BJP
Days after Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's state unit Vice President Syed Shafiulla Saheb has decided to cut his ties with the party.
Shafiulla, in his resignation letter to the JD(S) Karnataka president said that he had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP to form the state government.
- Sep 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Bengaluru Bandh declared on September 26
Amid the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, pro Kannada organizations and farmer associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26. They also requested the schools, colleges and other commercial establishments in the city to support the bandh and keep them shut on Tuesday. Read full story
- Sep 24, 2023 09:35 AM IST
Bengaluru Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express to be launched today
The most awaited Bengaluru Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express will be virtually launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This semi high speed rail is expected to reduce the travel time between both the IT hubs and enhance the connectivity between two capital cities. Read full story