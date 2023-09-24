News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News Live: PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat Express to Hyderabad today
Bengaluru News Live: PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat Express to Hyderabad today

Sep 24, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains today and the most awaited Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat train is one among the nine. The semi high speed train is expected to enhance the connectivity between the two IT hubs which are also the capital cities of Karnataka and Telangana.

Also Read - Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid severe drought

The Cauvery water sharing dispute is expected to escalate further as the BJP is planning to continue protest in various parts of the state. The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, said that the state is currently releasing approximately 3,000 cusecs of water daily. However, only about 34% of the water ordered for transfer to Tamil Nadu has been released thus far, he added.

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda announced an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many resignations from the party followed after the announcement of alliance.

Pro Kannada organizations and farmer associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26. The organizations are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding it will be taken in a meeting which is scheduled on Monday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    IMD issues yellow alert in parts of Karnataka amid severe drought

    The Indian Meteorological Departement (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to the North Karnataka region and predicted heavy rainfall on Sunday. This is said to be a crucial downpour for the region as districts like Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburgi are badly hit by the drought and even the state government declared a few taluks as drought hit. Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal and other regions in the belt are also likely to see the rain.

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    Karnataka JD(S) VP resigns after party join hands with BJP

    Days after Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's state unit Vice President Syed Shafiulla Saheb has decided to cut his ties with the party.

    Shafiulla, in his resignation letter to the JD(S) Karnataka president said that he had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP to form the state government.

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh declared on September 26

    Amid the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, pro Kannada organizations and farmer associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26. They also requested the schools, colleges and other commercial establishments in the city to support the bandh and keep them shut on Tuesday. Read full story

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    Bengaluru Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express to be launched today

    The most awaited Bengaluru Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express will be virtually launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This semi high speed rail is expected to reduce the travel time between both the IT hubs and enhance the connectivity between two capital cities. Read full story

bengaluru karnataka vande bharat express prime minister narendra modi + 3 more

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought

The Met department has also predicted severe rainfall in Coastal Karnataka, covering Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru and Udupi districts.

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought(Pic for representation)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka JD(S) VP resigns after party join hands with BJP

Shafiulla said that he had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP

BJP president JP Nadda, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and home minister Amit Shah on Friday. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:16 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26: Farmer groups call for a strike amid Cauvery dispute

The organizations are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding it will be taken later.

Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26: Farmer groups call for a strike amid Cauvery dispute(ANI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 07:40 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by Oct end

If inaugurated, this will be the first Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka which will not travel from Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by Oct end
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

'Make every minister a DCM,' Tejasvi Surya slams Congress party on 6 DCMs idea

This comes after Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said that the party should appoint six deputy CMs, ahead of general elections.

MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

JDS should drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized the JDS for joining the NDA, suggesting they drop the word 'secular' from their party's name.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 03:27 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Govt holding discussions on proposal for 6 deputy CMs: Karnataka Congress MLA

The Karnataka government is considering a proposal to have five more deputy chief ministers ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said.

Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy.(Oneindia)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 02:37 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat train. 5 things to know

The semi high speed train is expected to enhance the connectivity between two IT hubs which are also the capital cities of Karnataka and Telangana.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat train. 5 things to know
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 12:05 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Private sector to adopt 550 monuments, commit 500cr to develop K'taka tourism

Karnataka Tourism Minister announced that the private sector will adopt 550 monuments, committing ₹500 crore for tourism development.

Karnataka tourism minister HK Patil. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 11:59 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Plan your weekend, Bengaluru to face power outages in several areas

Bengaluru city is expected to face interruptions in power supply this weekend due to maintenance projects undertaken by power supply companies.

The BESCOM schedules power cuts in Bengaluru often, especially on the weekends as the load on the grid is significantly lighter. (Pixabay)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 11:45 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Cauvery row: Farmers call for ‘bandh’ as protests continue, security tightened

Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits in Karnataka's Mandya continued protests against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, calling for a “bandh”.

Protestors formed human chains in protest of release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 10:31 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru News: 'Cauvery isn't TN's property, it was born here,' says ex CM

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 07:42 PM IST
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Cauvery water row: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members stage protests in Udupi

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members protested against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, while farmers called for a 'Bandh'.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike raise slogans during a protest against Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 08:27 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release: Karnataka govt

The State is now compelled to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day till September 27.

DK Shivakumar clarified that there will be no talks with Tamil Nadu until September 26, the date of the next meeting of CWRC.
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 08:05 AM IST
ByArun Dev
