Bengaluru news: Quirky auto-rickshaw banner is just the Monday pick-up you need
Auto drivers in Bengaluru are often criticised for their refusal of rides or demanding 'one and half' times extra payment but a widely-shared Twitter post is now providing citizens with more positive emotions.
The image shows the back of a yellow-and-green auto with a bright red poster covering the small rear window. The line: 'It's not just about fitness goals. It's about building solid habits' is seen against this backdrop. The image was shared by a Twitter user named Gaurav.
The user compared the auto driver to American author James Clear, whom he tagged. He wrote, 'Autowallah being @JamesClear' and shared the picture. Clear is a popular author who is known for books like Atomic Habits and The Clear Habit Journal.
The internet, however, is also divided on whether the picture is genuine.
One user wrote 'Photoshopped, of course. But made perfect for LinkedIn pages!', to which Gaurav replied, "Whatever you want to believe. I have so much time in the early morning to photoshop and do this. Yes you are right."
Earlier, a picture of a Zomato rider carrying a Swiggy delivery partner on a Vogo scooter wearing a Bounce helmet took the internet by storm as Twitter reflected on the city's famed startup ecosystem.
-
Maharashtra floods: IMD issues orange alert for Gadchiroli, Gondia districts
An orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai for Monday by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Earlier on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people.
-
Good news for Bengaluru: New flyover to link ORR and West of Chord Road
The Karnataka government laid the foundation stone of another flyover in Bengaluru on Sunday that will connect the Outer Ring Road and West of Chord Road towards Kurubarahalli pipeline Road. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. According to the report in Deccan Herald, the new flyover doesn't need any land acquisition from any private players.
-
Uttarakhand CM asks officials to stay alert amid IMD’s ‘heavy rain’ forecast
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of the India Meteorological Department's alert for heavy rain in the state. The IMD has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 20 for seven districts -- Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. Inundation of low-lying areas may also happen.
-
Uphaar tragedy: Delhi court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers
A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy. Besides Ansals, the court had also convicted PP Batra, Anoop Singh and Dinesh Chand Sharma, while handing seven year jail term to them. The court, however, set aside the conviction of another accused Anoop Singh in the case.
-
₹1 cr reportedly collected in Bengaluru for violating this rule since Sep 2019
A huge amount worth Rs 1. 14 crores was collected as fine by Bengaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - for violating the single-use plastic rule in the city, reported Deccan Herald. The report also said that the fine was collected between September 2019 and June 2022. The violators include manufacturers, retailers and small-scale business vendors who are dependent on single use plastic for their daily trade.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics