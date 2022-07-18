Bengaluru news: Quirky auto-rickshaw banner is just the Monday pick-up you need

Auto drivers in Bengaluru are often criticised for their refusal of rides or demanding 'one and half' times extra payment but a widely-shared Twitter post is now providing citizens with more positive emotions.

The image shows the back of a yellow-and-green auto with a bright red poster covering the small rear window. The line: 'It's not just about fitness goals. It's about building solid habits' is seen against this backdrop. The image was shared by a Twitter user named Gaurav.

The user compared the auto driver to American author James Clear, whom he tagged. He wrote, 'Autowallah being @JamesClear' and shared the picture. Clear is a popular author who is known for books like Atomic Habits and The Clear Habit Journal.

Bangalore autos are something else🤌🏼 — Fello (YC W22) (@FelloFinance) July 18, 2022

The internet, however, is also divided on whether the picture is genuine.

One user wrote 'Photoshopped, of course. But made perfect for LinkedIn pages!', to which Gaurav replied, "Whatever you want to believe. I have so much time in the early morning to photoshop and do this. Yes you are right."

Photoshopped, of course. But made perfect for LinkedIn pages! :) — Arun (@indtravelphoto) July 18, 2022

Earlier, a picture of a Zomato rider carrying a Swiggy delivery partner on a Vogo scooter wearing a Bounce helmet took the internet by storm as Twitter reflected on the city's famed startup ecosystem.

