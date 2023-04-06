The auto rickshaw drivers of Bengaluru hardly fail to make headlines with their innovative yet controversial ideas to woo the passengers. An auto rickshaw in Bengaluru sparked a discussion on Twitter after it carried three registration numbers on a single vehicle.

Bengaluru: One autorickshaw, three registration numbers. Twitter debates

The auto has three different registration numbers, one for Ola customers, one for Rapido customers and the other actual yellow board registration number. A user named Suprit took to social media and wrote, “Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations are too many registrations?” The twitter users were sarcastic and questioned the legality of the move, at the same time. A user wrote, “Dude is moonlighting”

Another user asked, “Is this legal? I expect ola / rapido / uber would use the actual (RTO provided) registration number of the vehicle.”

A third user also asked the Twitterati to observe how clean and plain the auto is. He wrote, “So, nobody is gonna talk about how clean the auto is? No stickers, no quotes, no thandey thayi aashirvada, nothing?”

Last month, the auto drivers in Bengaluru conducted a protest against the illegal two-wheeler bike taxis. They claim that the illegal bike taxis are affecting their livelihood and allege that bike taxis are also causing accidents, endangering the lives of commuters.

