Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to get heat waves earlier than expected: IMD

Fresh weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that summer could come early in the southern state of Karnataka. The department on Wednesday said that maximum temperatures in some parts of the state could touch two to three degrees Celsius above normal over the next 48 hours.

For Friday, the IMD said maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru may be around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slightly higher temperatures can be expected in places over central Karnataka (CK) and North-Interior Karnataka (NIK) till Friday. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are set to be below normal by three to four degrees Celsius at isolated places over NIK and two to three degrees Celsius below normal at isolated places over CK and SIK over the next 48 hours.

READ | As days get hotter, sudden fog baffles Delhi; 27 flights diverted

For Bengaluru, the IMD said the city will see a mainly clear sky with mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

For Friday, the IMD said maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru may be around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) meanwhile said an average minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bengaluru Rural District on Wednesday, and that 78 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

READ | Bengaluru wakes up to the last day of the year in fog

Minimum temperatures in the range of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in parts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts.

On the other hand, an average maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kalaburagi District, with 91.5 per cent of the geographical area in the state recording maximum temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}