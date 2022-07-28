Bengaluru police fine tea shop owner as the customers block footpath
Bengaluru police on Wednesday fined the owner of a tea shop in the Kammanahalli area after repeated warnings against encroaching on footpaths. A Twitter handle belonging a Mahesh N tweeted to the cops about the encroachment and shared a photograph.
He shared a picture of the heavily crowded exterior of the shop, whose customers were seen disrupting traffic and blocking the way. He wrote, "This is from one tea shop called Chai Times on kammanahalli main road, any given day we cannot use the footpath. Hope actions is taken to clear the encroachment..."
Responding to the tweet, Banaswadi Traffic Police fined the shop owner and issued a warning. "As per the request of the complainant, a police notice has been issued to the owner of the shop to ensure that the customers do not stand on the pedestrian road in front of the shop in order to obstruct the movement of pedestrians in front of the Chai Times shop on the Kammanahalli main road. thank you sir...." the Banaswadi police tweeted.
Earlier this week videos also surfaced showing two-wheelers escaping traffic jams by driving on footpaths and areas meant for pedestrians. Several of them also had children riding pillion
Bengaluru Traffic Police had assured action against those seen in the violating the rules and all who encroach on footpaths and cause inconvenience to pedestrians.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
