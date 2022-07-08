Bengaluru police raid fake call centre; 6 held

Bengaluru's Whitefield police have detained as many as six persons hailing from Gujarat after raiding a fake call centre on Friday. Police have seized items worth ₹2 crores, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakhs cash.

Cops busted a Bengaluru based company called Ethical Info Co Pvt Ltd, by raiding its office on the first floor of Gayathri Tech Park in Whitefield. A press note released by Whitefield police said the company was running an organized fake cyber call centre that used internet and phone calls to dupe people, mainly from abroad.

The employees of the company made calls to unsuspecting individuals and after gaining their trust, would get hold of sensitive information such as bank account details to hack and cheat them of their money. Police, based on a tip, approached a court for a search warrant and raided the office, after which six people from Gujarat have been taken into custody.

The callers posed as bank employees and Amazon employees to dupe people, claiming that a suspicious transaction or purchase has been observed on their account and that they are going to resolve it.

The fraudsters then used money transfer apps to transfer money from their accounts. The accused used to transport their employees discreetly via school vans.

