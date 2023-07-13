Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police warns against 'communal twist' to double murder case

Bengaluru police warns against 'communal twist' to double murder case

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 13, 2023 03:06 PM IST

The cops further said that the investigation is going on and asked people to refrain from sharing unverified claims on the murder.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday warned the social media users against giving a communal spin to the double murder case where a CEO and MD of a company were allegedly killed by an ex-employee and his friends. The cops further said that the investigation is going on and asked people to refrain from sharing unverified claims on the murder.

Police identified the two victims as Vinu Kumar (L), the CEO of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, and Phanindra Subramanya, the firm’s MD.
Police identified the two victims as Vinu Kumar (L), the CEO of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, and Phanindra Subramanya, the firm’s MD.

Also Read - In Karnataka, Mangaluru police file 21 cases over communal posts in a month

Responding to a tweet which claimed that one of the victims, Phaneendra Subramanyam is a Hindu leader, Bengaluru police said, “Pertaining to this incident, the alleged accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at @amruthahallips. We request namma public to refrain from sharing this incident further while the investigation is underway.”

On Wednesday, Bengaluru police arrested three people in the double murder case who were identified as Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The three men, one of whom is said to be a former employee of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, had barged into its office at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, and hacked to death the CEO and managing director of the firm. Business rivalry is suspected to the be the reason behind the double murder. The victims, CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36), died on the way to hospital, after suffering grave injuries from the attack. An FIR has been filed and the investigation is going on.Also

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out